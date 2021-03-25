99 Problems
99 Problems is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Crescent Yachts.
Design
99 Problems measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet.
99 Problems has a GRP hull.Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Her interior design is by Robin Rose & Associates.
99 Problems also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
99 Problems has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
99 Problems has a fuel capacity of 23 litres, and a water capacity of 3 litres.
She also has a range of 2 nautical miles.
Accommodation
99 Problems accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
99 Problems is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 21.