Built by Blohm + Voss in 2008, the 119m superyacht ‘A’ is considered one of the finest yachts on the water. Designed by Philippe Starck, ‘A’ is a truly unconventional superyacht with her upside down hull and unique exterior aesthetics.

The luxury yacht features a whole range of unique features from her innovative engineering and design to her three swimming pools that create currents to swim against. Motor yacht 'A' also features two unique 11m tenders, the Open and the Limo models, also designed by Starck.

Motor yacht ‘A’s interior is a modern and masterfully designed environment, featuring excellent use of space, wood furnishings and numerous other details such as a glass roof looking up into one of the swimming pools.

Powered by twin 6035hp MAN RK280 Diesel engines, superyacht ‘A’ is and is capable of reaching up to 23 knots with a range of 4250nm. ‘A’ features all of the latest navigation and entertainment equipment, prepared and equipped for whatever owner may need aboard his luxury cruise. She offers unparalleled comfort and handling with advanced stabilizers and bow thrusters.

‘A’ can happily accommodate 14 guests in one owner's suite and six guest suites. She can also accommodate up to 37 crew members onboard.