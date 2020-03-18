At an incredible 147.25 metres in length, it is no surprise that A+ (formerly named Topaz), a 2012 launch by German yacht-building giant Lurssen, ranks strongly in the Top 10 largest yachts in the world.

She features magnificent Disdale exterior designing and exquisite interiors crafted by the celebrated Tim Heywood Design, and at her time of building in 2012 was forecast to be 4th largest superyacht in the world.

She can house an incredible 62 guests and up to 79 crew members in her substantial accommodation. Perhaps unsurprisingly, A+ took 4 years to build and is reported to have cost over £400 million.

Her cruising speed is 19.5 knots, reaching a max of 22 knots - an impressive figure for a boat of her size.

Despite flying a Cayman Island flag, A+ belongs to Manchester City Football Club owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahnan - Emirati royalty and deputy prime minister of the UAE.

Like most royally-owned superyachts, not much is known for certain about A+ other than her basic specifications; although what is known for sure, is that this megayacht has well earned her spot as 7th largest yacht in the world.