A and A is a custom motor yacht launched in 1966 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2017.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

A and A measures 44.71 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.9 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 402 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

A and A has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

A and A also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

A and A has a top speed of 14.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

A and A has a fuel capacity of 68,192 litres, and a water capacity of 24,095 litres.

She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

A and A accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

A and A is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 680.

A and A is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.