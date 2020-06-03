A & I is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Broward Marine.

Design

A & I measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.08 metres and a beam of 8.28 metres.

A & I has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

A & I also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

A & I has a top speed of 25 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

A & I is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Broward Marine.

Design

A & I measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.08 metres and a beam of 8.28 metres.

A & I has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

A & I also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

A & I has a top speed of 25 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

A & I has a fuel capacity of 42,392 litres, and a water capacity of 7,948 litres.

She also has a range of 3,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

A & I accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

A & I has a hull NB of 516.