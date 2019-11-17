A2 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Mulder Shipyard.

Design

A2 measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 6.90 feet.

A2 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Shipyard.

Her interior design is by Kitty Van Der Kamp.

A2 also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

A2 has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

A2 has a fuel capacity of 17,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

A2 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

A2 is a CE-A + Lloyd's SSC class yacht.