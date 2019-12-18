A2 is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2012.

A2 is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2012.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

A2 measures 42.35 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.41 metres and a beam of 8.08 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 379 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

A2 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Susan Peluo.

A2 also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

A2 has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

A2 has a fuel capacity of 51,000 litres, and a water capacity of 19,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

A2 accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

A2 has a hull NB of 627.

A2 is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.