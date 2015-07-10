AB 100 is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2019 by AB Yachts, in Italy.

AB Yachts was founded in 1992 with the aim to create a product of reference in the world of pleasure yachting.

Design

AB 100 measures 30.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 feet and a beam of 6.80 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by AB Yachts.

Model

AB 100 is a semi-custom AB 100 model.

Performance and Capabilities

AB 100 has a top speed of 55.20 knots. She is powered by 3 diesel engines

AB 100 is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2019 by AB Yachts, in Italy.

AB Yachts was founded in 1992 with the aim to create a product of reference in the world of pleasure yachting.

Design

AB 100 measures 30.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 feet and a beam of 6.80 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by AB Yachts.

Model

AB 100 is a semi-custom AB 100 model.

Performance and Capabilities

AB 100 has a top speed of 55.20 knots. She is powered by 3 diesel engines.

AB 100 has a fuel capacity of 11,700 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 550 nautical miles.

Accommodation

AB 100 accommodates up to 10 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.