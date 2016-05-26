AB 116 is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by AB Yachts.

AB 116 is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by AB Yachts.

AB Yachts was founded in 1992 with the aim to create a product of reference in the world of pleasure yachting.

Design

AB 116 measures 36.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.19 metres and a beam of 7.49 metres.

AB 116 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Guido de Groot Design specialises in the innovative interior and exterior design of luxury superyachts. Projects range from contemporary mega yachts to fast motor cruisers to elegant sailing yachts.

AB 116 also features naval architecture by Marco Arnaboldi.

Model

AB 116 is a semi-custom AB 116 model.

Other yachts based on this AB 116 semi-custom model include: Musa, Diamond, Spectre , Five Ways, AB 166.

Performance and Capabilities

AB 116 has a top speed of 54.00 knots and a cruising speed of 44.00 knots. She is powered by 3 diesel engines and uses a triple waterjets propulsion system.

AB 116 has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

AB 116 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

AB 116 is a Registro Italiano Navali class yacht.