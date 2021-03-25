A.B. Normal is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Inace Yachts in Brasil and most recently refitted in 2009.

Inace Yacht Division is a mid-sized shipyard that has been specializing in the new build and refit of ships since its inception in the 1960s. Established as the first aluminium shipbuilding yard in Brazil, Inace is now a luxury yacht and private military ship construction leader in Latin America.

Design

A.B. Normal measures 28.9 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.43 feet and a beam of 7.15 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 188 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

A.B. Normal has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

A.B. Normal has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

A.B. Normal has a fuel capacity of 200 litres.

Accommodation

A.B. Normal accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

A.B. Normal is MCA compliant. She has a white hull.

A.B. Normal is an ABS commercial vessel class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.