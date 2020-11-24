Abbracci is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Broward Marine.

Abbracci is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Broward Marine.

Design

Abbracci measures 34.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.93 metres and a beam of 7.01 metres.

Abbracci has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Her interior design is by Marc Michaels Interior Design.

Abbracci also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Abbracci has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Abbracci has a fuel capacity of 37,097 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.

Accommodation

Abbracci accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Abbracci has a hull NB of 530.