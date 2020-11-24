Abbracci
1994|
Motor Yacht
Abbracci is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Broward Marine.
Design
Abbracci measures 34.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.93 metres and a beam of 7.01 metres.
Abbracci has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.
Her interior design is by Marc Michaels Interior Design.
Abbracci also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
Abbracci has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Abbracci has a fuel capacity of 37,097 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.
Accommodation
Abbracci accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Abbracci has a hull NB of 530.