Abbracci is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.

Design

Abbracci measures 55.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.28 metres and a beam of 10.49 metres.

Abbracci has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Omega Architects.

Abbracci also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.

Accommodation

Abbracci accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Abbracci has a hull NB of 15555.