Length 118m
Year 2022

Abeking 6507

2022

|

Motor Yacht

Abeking & Rasmussen's largest project to date, Hull No. 6507, will measure an impressive 118m once completed.

Hull No. 6507 will feature distinctive and sophisticated design by Joseph Dirand Architecture, catering for plentiful tenders, toys and a submarine. The yacht will also boast a Neptune Lounge and large swimming pool among its fantastic on-board amenities. The shipyard has also reported that the owner is being represented by Cornelsen & Partner on this momentous project.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

1
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

-

crew:

-

draft:

-
The Top 100

Rank

#26

2020 Forecasted rank: #30
