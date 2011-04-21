Abigaile is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Azimut Yachts in Viareggio, Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Abigaile measures 29.87 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.96 feet and a beam of 6.85 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 172 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Abigaile has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Abigaile is a semi-custom Azimut 98 Leonardo model.

The 98 Azimut Leonardo is something new, a fusion between the thrill of an open boat with the breeding and refinement of a mega luxury yacht. Strong, proud, challenging the status quo and braking the rules. The 98 is an attitude, a frame of mind. It is a special yacht for an independent soul. It is a yacht that is both spirited and sensual- Bold, and cutting-edge. The 98 Leonardo... in a word... "Avant-garde".

Other yachts based on this Azimut 98 Leonardo semi-custom model include: Abigaille, Melina B, Necklace, Crystal, Leonardo II, Papos M, Ann G, Skazka, The Sultans Way 001, Azimut 98 Leonardo, Leonardo, Calamonte.

Performance and Capabilities

Abigaile has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .

She also has a range of 1,306 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Abigaile accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Abigaile flies the flag of Greek.