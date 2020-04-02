Abigaille is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Azimut Yachts in Viareggio, Italy.

Abigaille is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Azimut Yachts in Viareggio, Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Abigaille measures 30.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.07 metres and a beam of 7.16 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 163 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Abigaille has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Abigaille also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Model

Abigaille is a semi-custom Azimut 98 Leonardo model.

The 98 Azimut Leonardo is something new, a fusion between the thrill of an open boat with the breeding and refinement of a mega luxury yacht. Strong, proud, challenging the status quo and braking the rules. The 98 is an attitude, a frame of mind. It is a special yacht for an independent soul. It is a yacht that is both spirited and sensual- Bold, and cutting-edge. The 98 Leonardo... in a word... "Avant-garde".

Other yachts based on this Azimut 98 Leonardo semi-custom model include: Abigaile, Melina B, Necklace, Crystal, Leonardo II, Papos M, Ann G, Skazka, The Sultans Way 001, Azimut 98 Leonardo, Leonardo, Calamonte.

Performance and Capabilities

Abigaille has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Abigaille has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,750 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Abigaille accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Abigaille has a hull NB of 98/26.

Abigaille is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Greek.