Ability is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Baglietto and most recently refitted in 2016.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Ability measures 41.4 metres in length and has a beam of 8 metres.

Ability has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.

Her interior design is by Studio Gagliardi.

Ability also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Ability has a top speed of 35.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Ability has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ability accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ability has a hull NB of 10185.