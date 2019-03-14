Ability
2004|
Motor Yacht
Ability is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Baglietto and most recently refitted in 2016.
Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership
Design
Ability measures 41.4 metres in length and has a beam of 8 metres.
Ability has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.
Her interior design is by Studio Gagliardi.
Ability also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Ability has a top speed of 35.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system
Ability has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres.
She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Ability accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Ability has a hull NB of 10185.