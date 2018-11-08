Above All is a custom motor yacht launched in 1979 by Derecktor, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2008.

Robert E. Derecktor, Inc. was established in 1947 for the construction and repair of custom yachts. Its Corporate Headquarters are located 25 miles north of Manhattan in Mamaroneck, New York. As the yard’s accomplishments and reputation grew, the business expanded to include the construction and maintenance of all types of pleasure, military, and commercial craft, as well as state-of-the-art racing yachts.

Design

Above All measures 27.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Above All has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Above All has a top speed of 12.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Above All accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Above All is a Lloyds class yacht.