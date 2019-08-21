Absolute Pleasure is a custom motor yacht launched in 1975 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts and most recently refitted in 2010.

Absolute Pleasure is a custom motor yacht launched in 1975 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Absolute Pleasure measures 34.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 6.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 177 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Absolute Pleasure has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Absolute Pleasure also features naval architecture by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Absolute Pleasure has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Absolute Pleasure has a fuel capacity of 26,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Absolute Pleasure accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.