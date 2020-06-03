Absolutely is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Alaskan, in the United States.

Design

Absolutely measures 24.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 feet and a beam of 5.90 feet.

Absolutely has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Absolutely has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots.

Absolutely has a fuel capacity of 8,612 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.

Accommodation

Absolutely accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.