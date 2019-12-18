The 51.25 metre (168’1”ft) custom-built Abu al Abyad yacht was launched in 1980 by Dutch shipyard Feadship and features a sophisticated exterior style by De Voogt Naval Architects, the in-house design studio who were also responsible for the naval architecture and layout on board; creating a complete package of comfortable living.

The interior flows through the layout which offers ample accommodation for each guest in both style and comfort. Abu al Abyad, built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure, is an immaculately maintained, stable, superyacht with a highly-skilled staff of yacht crew adding the dimension of unrivalled service for those on board.

The sophisticated exterior reflects the unbridled elegance on board, offering classic Feadship style wrapped around large volumes thanks to a beam of 9.10 metres (29’10”). Underway, guests can enjoy al-fresco dining and relaxation on the sun deck across the huge exterior spaces as well as true day-to-day comfort within for longer crossings. Capable of travelling at a top speed of 14 knots in complete comfort in all weather conditions, Abu al Abyad can take those on board across the world’s waters with low noise and vibration and total seakeeping ability.