Acacia of the Seychelles is a custom motor yacht launched in 1976 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2006.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Acacia of the Seychelles measures 25.75 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.6 feet and a beam of 6.25 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 108 tonnes.

Acacia of the Seychelles has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Acacia of the Seychelles has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Acacia of the Seychelles has a fuel capacity of 31,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Acacia of the Seychelles accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Acacia of the Seychelles is MCA compliant

Acacia of the Seychelles is a BV Undergoing MCA certification for a Commercial vessel class yacht. She flies the flag of British.