We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Acala
2015|
Motor Yacht
Acala is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Cantiere delle Marche in Ancona, Italy.
Design
Acala measures 31.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 7.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 240 tonnes.
Acala has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Hydro Tec S.r.l..
Acala also features naval architecture by Hydro Tec S.r.l..
Performance and Capabilities
Acala has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Acala is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Cantiere delle Marche in Ancona, Italy.
Design
Acala measures 31.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 7.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 240 tonnes.
Acala has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Hydro Tec S.r.l..
Acala also features naval architecture by Hydro Tec S.r.l..
Performance and Capabilities
Acala has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Acala has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.
Other Specifications
Acala has a hull NB of 102/10.