Acala is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Cantiere delle Marche in Ancona, Italy.

Design

Acala measures 31.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 7.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 240 tonnes.

Acala has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hydro Tec S.r.l..

Acala also features naval architecture by Hydro Tec S.r.l..

Performance and Capabilities

Acala has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Acala has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Acala has a hull NB of 102/10.