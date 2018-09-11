Ace is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Pershing.

Pershing S.p.a. was founded in 1981 by three avid sea-goers with a shared knowledge of yacht building and a passion for fast-cruising yachts. The Italian shipyard has been designing, building and marketing luxury open-style motor yachts ever since.

Design

Ace measures 27.43 metres in length and has a beam of 6.25 feet.

Ace has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Ace has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

Ace accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Ace flies the flag of Portugal.