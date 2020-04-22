Ace is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Lurssen Yachts in Rendsburg, Germany.

Ace is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Lurssen Yachts in Rendsburg, Germany.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Ace measures 85.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.85 metres and a beam of 14.44 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,732 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ace has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Winch Design.

Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.

Ace also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Ace has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ace has a fuel capacity of 205,000 litres, and a water capacity of 43,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ace accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Ace is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 13665.

Ace is a Lloyds +100A1, SSC Yacht (P)MONO, G6 class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.