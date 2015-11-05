Ace of Diamonds is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Hakvoort Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Ace of Diamonds measures 34.16 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 196 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Ace of Diamonds has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Pieter Beeldsnijder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Ace of Diamonds has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system

Ace of Diamonds is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Hakvoort Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Ace of Diamonds measures 34.16 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 196 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Ace of Diamonds has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Pieter Beeldsnijder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Ace of Diamonds has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system.

Ace of Diamonds has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,900 litres.

She also has a range of 800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ace of Diamonds accommodates up to 4 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ace of Diamonds has a hull NB of 202.

Ace of Diamonds is an ABS class yacht.