Achilles, previously known as Princess Lauren and Lady Fiesta is a 55.30m motor yacht, custom built in 1984 by CRN. The yacht has exterior styling by CRN, with interior design by Zuretti. She was last refitted in 2008 by Alpha Marine.

Achilles has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 8.20m (26.90ft) and a 4m (13.12ft) draft.

Achilles initially received a refit from Alpha Marine in 1997. Extensive work on the interior and exterior included the addition of a swimming platform. The hull of the vessel was also extended by 3.20m.



In 2008 Alpha Marine carried out the project development and management in order to successfully complete numerous works for an extensive refit to Achilles’ interior accommodation areas and exterior spaces.



Performance + Capabilities

Achilles is capable of 20 knots flat out, with a range of 4000 nautical miles.



Achilles Accommodation

Achilles offers accommodation for up to 16 guests in two suites. She is also capable of carrying up to 13 crew members onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

