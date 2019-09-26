Achilles is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Sanlorenzo in Viareggio, Italy.

Achilles is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Sanlorenzo in Viareggio, Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Achilles measures 46.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.80 feet and a beam of 9.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Achilles has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Sanlorenzo.

Her interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Achilles also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Achilles has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Achilles has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.

Accommodation

Achilles accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Achilles is MCA compliant. She has a Gold hull, whose NB is 110.

Achilles is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.