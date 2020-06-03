Achilles III
1956|
Motor Yacht
Achilles III is a custom motor yacht launched in 1956 by Samuel White.
Design
Achilles III measures 36.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 metres and a beam of 6.71 metres.
Achilles III has a mahogany hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Achilles III has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Achilles III is a custom motor yacht launched in 1956 by Samuel White.
Design
Achilles III measures 36.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 metres and a beam of 6.71 metres.
Achilles III has a mahogany hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Achilles III has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Achilles III has a fuel capacity of 27,000 litres.
She also has a range of 2,750 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Achilles III accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.