Achilles III is a custom motor yacht launched in 1956 by Samuel White.

Design

Achilles III measures 36.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 metres and a beam of 6.71 metres.

Achilles III has a mahogany hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Achilles III has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Achilles III has a fuel capacity of 27,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,750 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Achilles III accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.