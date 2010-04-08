Acionna is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2018.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Acionna measures 25.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 104 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Acionna has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Sanlorenzo.

Model

Acionna is a semi-custom Sanlorenzo SL82 model.

Other yachts based on this Sanlorenzo SL82 semi-custom model include: Solal.

Performance and Capabilities

Acionna has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines.

Acionna has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Accommodation

Acionna accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Acionna flies the flag of Greece.