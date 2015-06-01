ACOA is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1985 by Dubbel & Jesse, in Germany and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

ACOA measures 28.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.50 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

ACOA has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

ACOA also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

ACOA has a top speed of 9.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 8 nautical miles.

Accommodation

ACOA accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

ACOA has a White and Green hull.

ACOA flies the flag of England.