Length 28m
Year 1985
ACOA
1985|
Sail Yacht
ACOA is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1985 by Dubbel & Jesse, in Germany and most recently refitted in 2012.
Design
ACOA measures 28.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.50 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
ACOA has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.
ACOA also features naval architecture by Dubois .
Performance and Capabilities
ACOA has a top speed of 9.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots. .
She also has a range of 8 nautical miles.
Accommodation
ACOA accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
ACOA has a White and Green hull.
ACOA flies the flag of England.