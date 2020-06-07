Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 25m
Year 2001

Acquaviva

2001

|

Motor Yacht

Acquaviva is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Monte Fino, in Italy.

Design

Acquaviva measures 25.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.10 feet.

Acquaviva has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Acquaviva has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Acquaviva accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

22Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6.1m

crew:

-

draft:

-
Featured Events