Length 25m
Year 2001
Acquaviva
Motor Yacht
Acquaviva is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Monte Fino, in Italy.
Design
Acquaviva measures 25.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.10 feet.
Acquaviva has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Acquaviva has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Acquaviva accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.