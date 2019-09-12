Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 30.8m
Year 1974

Active Gazella

1974

|

Motor Yacht

Active Gazella is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Active Gazella measures 30.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 metres and a beam of 6.60 metres.

Active Gazella has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CRN.

Active Gazella also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Active Gazella has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Active Gazella is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Active Gazella measures 30.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 metres and a beam of 6.60 metres.

Active Gazella has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CRN.

Active Gazella also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Active Gazella has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Active Gazella has a fuel capacity of 41,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

Accommodation

Active Gazella accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

15Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

6.6m

crew:

7

draft:

2.25m
Other CRN yachts
Related News