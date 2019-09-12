We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Active Gazella
1974|
Motor Yacht
Active Gazella is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by CRN.
Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.
Design
Active Gazella measures 30.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 metres and a beam of 6.60 metres.
Active Gazella has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by CRN.
Active Gazella also features naval architecture by CRN.
Performance and Capabilities
Active Gazella has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Active Gazella has a fuel capacity of 41,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.
Accommodation
Active Gazella accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.