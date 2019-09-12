Active Gazella is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Active Gazella measures 30.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 metres and a beam of 6.60 metres.

Active Gazella has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CRN.

Active Gazella also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Active Gazella has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Active Gazella is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Active Gazella measures 30.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 metres and a beam of 6.60 metres.

Active Gazella has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CRN.

Active Gazella also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Active Gazella has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Active Gazella has a fuel capacity of 41,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

Accommodation

Active Gazella accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.