AD5 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Agantur Yachting in Bodrum, Turkey.
Design
AD5 measures 31.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.35 feet and a beam of 8.50 feet.
AD5 has a steel hull.Her exterior design is by Mustafa Ozkalay.
Her interior design is by Gunes Ozkalay.
AD5 also features naval architecture by Orkan Yachting.
Performance and Capabilities
AD5 has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
AD5 has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,800 litres.
Accommodation
AD5 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.
Other Specifications
AD5 is a RINA class yacht.