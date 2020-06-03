AD5 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Agantur Yachting in Bodrum, Turkey.

AD5 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Agantur Yachting in Bodrum, Turkey.

Design

AD5 measures 31.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.35 feet and a beam of 8.50 feet.

AD5 has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Mustafa Ozkalay.

Her interior design is by Gunes Ozkalay.

AD5 also features naval architecture by Orkan Yachting.

Performance and Capabilities

AD5 has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

AD5 has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,800 litres.

Accommodation

AD5 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

AD5 is a RINA class yacht.