Adagio is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Aegean Yacht, in Turkey.

Aegean Yacht is a leading Turkish company providing yacht build, brokerage, charter, and management services to distinguished clients around the world. Established in 1978, the shipyard specialises in the construction of traditional vessels with wood and steel hulls.

Design

Adagio measures 28.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.80 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 76 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Adagio has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Aegean Yacht.

Adagio has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Adagio has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,250 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Adagio accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Adagio is a RINA [C + HULL MACH, Y] class yacht.