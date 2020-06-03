Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 28m
Year 2013

Adagio

2013

|

Motor Yacht

Adagio is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Aegean Yacht, in Turkey.

Aegean Yacht is a leading Turkish company providing yacht build, brokerage, charter, and management services to distinguished clients around the world. Established in 1978, the shipyard specialises in the construction of traditional vessels with wood and steel hulls.

Design

Adagio measures 28.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.80 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 76 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Adagio has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Aegean Yacht.

Performance and Capabilities

Adagio has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Adagio has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,250 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Adagio accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Adagio is a RINA [C + HULL MACH, Y] class yacht.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

16Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7m

crew:

5

draft:

3.8m
Other Aegean Yacht yachts
Featured Events