Adamas II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Dauphin Yachts.

Design

Adamas II measures 53.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.47 metres and a beam of 9.25 metres.

Adamas II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dauphin Yachts.

Adamas II also features naval architecture by Dauphin Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Adamas II has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Adamas II has a fuel capacity of 89,700 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Adamas II accommodates up to 18 guests . She also houses room for up to 16 crew members.