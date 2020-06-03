Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 53.95m
Year 1987

Adamas II

1987

|

Motor Yacht

Adamas II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Dauphin Yachts.

Design

Adamas II measures 53.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.47 metres and a beam of 9.25 metres.

Adamas II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dauphin Yachts.

Adamas II also features naval architecture by Dauphin Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Adamas II has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Adamas II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Dauphin Yachts.

Design

Adamas II measures 53.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.47 metres and a beam of 9.25 metres.

Adamas II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dauphin Yachts.

Adamas II also features naval architecture by Dauphin Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Adamas II has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Adamas II has a fuel capacity of 89,700 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Adamas II accommodates up to 18 guests . She also houses room for up to 16 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

18
80 10 70

speed:

19Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

9.25m

crew:

16

draft:

2.47m
Featured Events