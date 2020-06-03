Adamas II
1987|
Motor Yacht
Adamas II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Dauphin Yachts.
Design
Adamas II measures 53.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.47 metres and a beam of 9.25 metres.
Adamas II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Dauphin Yachts.
Adamas II also features naval architecture by Dauphin Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Adamas II has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Adamas II has a fuel capacity of 89,700 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.
She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Adamas II accommodates up to 18 guests . She also houses room for up to 16 crew members.