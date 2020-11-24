Adastra is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by McConaghy Boats in Zhuhai, China.

Adastra is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by McConaghy Boats in Zhuhai, China.

Design

Adastra measures 42.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.59 feet and a beam of 16.00 feet.

Adastra has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by John Shuttleworth Yacht Designs Ltd..

Her interior design is by Jepsen Designs.

Adastra also features naval architecture by John Shuttleworth Yacht Designs Ltd..

Performance and Capabilities

Adastra has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a triple screw propulsion system.

Adastra has a fuel capacity of 32,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,700 litres.

Accommodation

Adastra accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.