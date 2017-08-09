Read online now
Addiction is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Pershing.

Pershing S.p.a. was founded in 1981 by three avid sea-goers with a shared knowledge of yacht building and a passion for fast-cruising yachts. The Italian shipyard has been designing, building and marketing luxury open-style motor yachts ever since.

Design

Addiction measures 27.96 metres in length and has a beam of 6.23 feet.

Her exterior design is by Fulvio de Simoni.

Addiction also features naval architecture by Fulvio de Simoni.

Performance and Capabilities

Addiction has a top speed of 41.00 knots and a cruising speed of 38.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 385 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Addiction accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

