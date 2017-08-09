Length 27.96m
Year 2013
Addiction
2013|
Motor Yacht
Addiction is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Pershing.
Pershing S.p.a. was founded in 1981 by three avid sea-goers with a shared knowledge of yacht building and a passion for fast-cruising yachts. The Italian shipyard has been designing, building and marketing luxury open-style motor yachts ever since.
Design
Addiction measures 27.96 metres in length and has a beam of 6.23 feet.Her exterior design is by Fulvio de Simoni.
Addiction also features naval architecture by Fulvio de Simoni.
Performance and Capabilities
Addiction has a top speed of 41.00 knots and a cruising speed of 38.00 knots. .
She also has a range of 385 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Addiction accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.