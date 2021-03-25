Addiction is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Arno Shipyard in Viareggio, Italy.

Addiction is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Arno Shipyard in Viareggio, Italy.

Design

Addiction measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 205 tonnes.

Addiction has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Addiction also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Addiction has a top speed of 39.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Addiction has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Addiction accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Addiction has a hull NB of 32/08.

Addiction flies the flag of British Virgin Islands.