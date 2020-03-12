Adele is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Vitters Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2015.

Vitters Shipyard is a well established and respected custom yacht builder situated in Zwartsluis, The Netherlands. The facility opened in 1990 and has delivered an impressive list of yachts, working with top designers, up to 75 meter in length.

Design

Adele measures 54.64 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.80 metres and a beam of 9.50 metres.

Adele has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Adele is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Vitters Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2015.

Vitters Shipyard is a well established and respected custom yacht builder situated in Zwartsluis, The Netherlands. The facility opened in 1990 and has delivered an impressive list of yachts, working with top designers, up to 75 meter in length.

Design

Adele measures 54.64 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.80 metres and a beam of 9.50 metres.

Adele has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Adele has a fuel capacity of 23,400 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Adele accommodates up to 10 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Adele has a hull NB of 3052.