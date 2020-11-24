Adix is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1984 by Astilleros de Mallorca in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Design

Adix measures 64.85 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.09 metres and a beam of 8.88 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Adix has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Dykstra Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by John Munford Design.

Adix also features naval architecture by Dykstra Naval Architects and Arthur Holgate.

Performance and Capabilities

Adix has a top speed of 10.5 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Adix is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1984 by Astilleros de Mallorca in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Design

Adix measures 64.85 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.09 metres and a beam of 8.88 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Adix has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Dykstra Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by John Munford Design.

Adix also features naval architecture by Dykstra Naval Architects and Arthur Holgate.

Performance and Capabilities

Adix has a top speed of 10.5 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Adix has a fuel capacity of 21,810 litres, and a water capacity of 8,870 litres.

Accommodation

Adix accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.