Adjutor is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Yachting Developments in Auckland, New Zealand.

Design

Adjutor measures 25.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.80 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Adjutor has an epoxy composite hull.

Her exterior design is by Langan Design Associates, Inc..

Adjutor also features naval architecture by Langan Design Associates, Inc..

Performance and Capabilities

Adjutor has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Adjutor has a fuel capacity of 3,406 litres, and a water capacity of 2,270 litres.

Accommodation

Adjutor accommodates up to 5 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.