Adler is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy.

Design

Adler measures 36.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.21 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 213 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Adler has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Alberto Mercati.

Her interior design is by Frederick Merrill .

Adler also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Adler has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 32.50 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Adler has a fuel capacity of 37,500 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Adler accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Adler has a hull NB of 10076.

Adler is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.