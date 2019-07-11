Adler
1987|
Motor Yacht
Adler is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy.
Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership
Design
Adler measures 36.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.21 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 213 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Adler has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Alberto Mercati.
Her interior design is by Frederick Merrill .
Adler also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Adler has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 32.50 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system
Adler has a fuel capacity of 37,500 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Adler accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Adler has a hull NB of 10076.
Adler is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.