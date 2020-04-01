Admira (previously named Millennium) is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Gulf Craft.

Admira (previously named Millennium) is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Gulf Craft.

Gulf Craft, the world’s innovative builder of luxury yachts and leisure boats, has served the aspirations of passionate seafarers for more than three decades. The award-winning manufacturer is one of the world’s leading superyacht shipyards, a merit it has achieved through continuous investment in research and development.

Design

Admira measures 35.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.81 metres and a beam of 7.54 metres.

Admira has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Admira also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Admira has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Admira has a fuel capacity of 29,600 litres, and a water capacity of 5,600 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Admira has a hull NB of XVA118I900.