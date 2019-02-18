Admiral 32 no.121

The Admiral 32, hull n°121, is entirely built in aluminium alloy and is 32,50 m length. Powered with two MTU 16V 2000 M93, each of 2400 HP, she can achieve a max speed of 30 knots.

The V shaped hull is the result of the collaboration with Studio Bacigalupo, the engineering is from CNL Technical Department while design is from Luca Dini. Whereas exterior lines are perfectly in sync with Admiral traditional style, interiors are very original: ultra modern in their furniture and design, with contrasting colours - dark vs lacquered white − and striking use of versilia cream marble in the walls and the floor as decorative element.

The main deck includes a huge salon with dining area and the Owner’s cabin in the front. In the lower deck, the central galley separates the guest area from the crew. Guest cabins include a VIP with two beds and a roomy walk-in closet and two twins. Crew quarters include two cabins plus the captain’s one. The fly-bridge is a spacious solarium, outfitted with a sofa and several lounge chairs. Garages are located in the stern and the aft and equipped with jet-skis and tender