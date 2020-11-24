Admiral Mariotti 73m

The Admiral 73, project of a displacing flagship of 73 meters in length, is the result of a co-operation between AMY - the joint venture between Cantieri Navali Lavagna and Cantieri T. Mariotti - technical department and Luca Dini Design studio.

Admiral 73 spreads over 5 bridges and it really is astonishing in width: more than 13 meters large. Its external lines appear nonetheless slender and slick thanks to a tailored attention given to heights and to an accurate study of proportions.

As far as interiors are concerned, the additional deck and the hull’s width of this yacht, lend themselves to an ample range of options for the arrangement of space. A keen attention was devoted to the comfort of guests on board thanks to accurate studies made on noise and vibe’s reduction.

With its steel hull and aluminium superstructure, the Admiral 73 reaches a total speed of 15 knots. Propulsion is granted by an azipod system: two diesel generators Caterpillar C 32 feed the electric propulsion of two Shottel Azipods. Such system assures that a motionless position is kept without anchorage, there from allowing the most precise manoeuvres within small ranges. And all of it, in utter quiet. By presenting series Azipods,

AMY once again affirms how attentive they are to the latest advanced and most sophisticated technologies while being in no way remiss of environmental respect. The International Certification of Ecological Compatibility, characteristic of the entire Admiral line, assures compliance with the strictest regulations in terms of environmental protection while in no way compromising on the freedom of navigation