We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 75m
Year 2021
Admiral Yachts 75
2021|
Motor Yacht
Admiral Yachts 75 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2021 by Admiral Yachts.
Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.
Design
Admiral Yachts 75 measures 75 metres in length.
Accommodation
Admiral Yachts 75 accommodates up to 1 guests .