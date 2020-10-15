Admiral Yachts Custom 65 is a custom yacht due to launch in 2019 by Admiral Yachts.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Admiral Yachts Custom 65 measures 65 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.9 feet and a beam of 10.6 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,250 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Unielle Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Mark Berryman.

Admiral Yachts Custom 65 also features naval architecture by Admiral Yachts.

Accommodation

Admiral Yachts Custom 65 accommodates up to 1 guests .