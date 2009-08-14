ADO is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Broward Marine in Saugatuck Mi, United States and most recently refitted in 2007.

ADO is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Broward Marine in Saugatuck Mi, United States and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

ADO measures 36.92 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.86 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 170 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

ADO has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Her interior design is by Gold Coast Design Studio.

ADO also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

ADO has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

ADO has a fuel capacity of 32,551 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

ADO accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

ADO has a hull NB of 243.

ADO flies the flag of St Vincent and the Grenadines.