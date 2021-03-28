Read online now
Length 44m
Year 1961

Adornate

1961

|

Sail Yacht

Adornate is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1961 by Scheepswerf De Industrie.

Design

Adornate measures 44.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 6.65 metres.

Adornate has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Adornate has a top speed of 8 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Adornate has a fuel capacity of 17,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

Accommodation

Adornate accommodates up to 22 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

22
80 10 70

speed:

8Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

6.65m

crew:

5

draft:

3.2m
