Adornate is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1961 by Scheepswerf De Industrie.

Design

Adornate measures 44.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 6.65 metres.

Adornate has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Adornate has a top speed of 8 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Adornate has a fuel capacity of 17,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

Accommodation

Adornate accommodates up to 22 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.