Adornate
1961|
Sail Yacht
Adornate is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1961 by Scheepswerf De Industrie.
Design
Adornate measures 44.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 6.65 metres.
Adornate has a steel hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Adornate has a top speed of 8 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Adornate has a fuel capacity of 17,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.
Accommodation
Adornate accommodates up to 22 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.