Adriana II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Adriana II measures 24.99 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.4 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 107 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Adriana II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by John Lindblom.

Adriana II also features naval architecture by Horizon Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Adriana II has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Adriana II has a fuel capacity of 8,517 litres, and a water capacity of 1,590 litres.

Accommodation

Adriana II accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Adriana II has a hull NB of HRN82027I304.